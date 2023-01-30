  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Website names this JoCo city one of America’s ‘best small cities’

Financial website Wallethub has named Leawood one of the best small cities in the United States. Above, Leawood's City Hall building. File photo.

Financial website Wallethub considers Leawood one of the best “small” cities to live.

In this year’s State of the City report, Mayor Peggy Dunn announced the city received a top recognition in Wallethub’s most recent small city ranking.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

