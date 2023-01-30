Financial website Wallethub has named Leawood one of the best small cities in the United States. Above, Leawood's City Hall building. File photo.
Financial website Wallethub considers Leawood one of the best “small” cities to live.
In this year’s State of the City report, Mayor Peggy Dunn announced the city received a top recognition in Wallethub’s most recent small city ranking.
The report included several small cities across the United States.
Above, a home in south Leawood. File photo. Wallethub ranked Leawood 15th in U.S. small cities
The report included cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 people.
Leawood placed in the 99th percentile, which means it got Wallethub’s highest score possible.
This marks the second time Leawood has recently been put on the map nationally, following the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent report also establishing Leawood as one of the country’s wealthiest cities.
The ranking took Leawood’s livability into account
Wallethub determined Leawood’s high status primarily with five livability factors.
Leawood ranked highly for its affordability, economic health, education, quality of life and safety.
The report used 43 other “key metrics” to rate Leawood — including high school graduation rates and restaurants.
Leawood was the only Johnson County city to rank in the 99th percentile
However, Lenexa and Shawnee scored in the 93rd and 90th percentile, respectively.
In the wider Kansas City metro area, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, scored in the 59th percentile.
The overall sample in the report included more than 1,300 cities across the country.
Go deeper: 2023’s Best Places
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1