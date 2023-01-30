🥶 Today’s forecast : Sunny and very cold. Wind chills could drop to -6. High: 21, Low: 10

🚨 Happening today

Registration for summer camps through the Johnson County Park and Recreation District opened at 6 a.m. Monday.

You can check out JCPRD’s list of more than 80 summer camp offerings and register for them here.

The camps cover a range of topics and areas of interest, including fine and performing arts, nature, science and sports.

Children ages three to 17 are eligible to participate.

Full-day and partial-day camp offerings are available, with programming running from June 5 to July 31.

Most full-day programs offer supervision and run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

JCPRD says summer camp registrations typically fill up quickly, so the sooner you sign up, the more choices you will have.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

Fairway Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

The Johnson County Mental Health Center recorded more than 16,400 times in which a county co-responder went on a 911 call with a local law enforcement agency, an all-time high. [KSHB]

recorded more than 16,400 times in which a county co-responder went on a 911 call with a local law enforcement agency, an all-time high. [KSHB] A Prairie Village man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash near 75th St. and Ward Parkway last year. [KMBC]

has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash near 75th St. and Ward Parkway last year. [KMBC] Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand was appointed vice chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. [Johnson County]

🐦 Notable tweets

Johnson County’s resident Hollywood superstar picked up some pregame barbecue at Meat Mitch in Leawood before going to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

We have a strong pre-game going at Meat Mitch Barbecue Stadium! Come watch with us! #gameday pic.twitter.com/6RQqnvRf3R — Meat Mitch (@MeatMitch) January 29, 2023

Sunday marked the state of Kansas’ 162nd birthday.

Today is Kansas Day! In honor of our state’s 162nd birthday, we want you to help us celebrate by tweeting your favorite Kansas memory, place or the reason why you love Kansas. To the Stars! #kansashistory #ToTheStarsKS #kansasday pic.twitter.com/zQvjwnw0Z4 — Kansas History (@kansashistory) January 29, 2023

