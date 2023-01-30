  Kyle Palmer  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Get your kids and grandkids registered for JCPRD summer camps

Kids on a lake during a JCPRD summer camp.

JCPRD is offering more than 80 summer camp options with both outdoor and indoor activities. Photo via JCPRD.

How ’bout then Super Bowl-bound Chieeeeeefs, Shawnee Mission!

🥶 Today’s forecastSunny and very cold. Wind chills could drop to -6. High: 21, Low: 10

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! You're first month of full access is just $1.