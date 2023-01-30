Ellen Louise Gaines, age 93, passed into eternal glory on January 27, 2023.
A full obituary will be provided shortly.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am
College Church of the Nazarene, Garrett Chapel, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas
Service:
Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00am
College Church of the Nazarene, Garrett Chapel, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
