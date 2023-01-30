Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Cindy Neighbor of Kansas House District 18 in Shawnee and Merriam.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Republican Rep. Carl Turner was also given a chance to submit a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

I want to wish all of you a happy, healthy new year. As all of you know, the Legislature has been in session the last three weeks. If you have been keeping up with the news or been listening to committee meetings online, you know there are many interesting proposals that are coming before us.

This past week, we had bills presented on elections that appear to disenfranchise voters.

We heard from the secretary of state on how elections took place in November around the state of Kansas. There were no problems that were brought forth during that time. In fact, Kansas has one of the most protected election systems in the United States. We should be very proud of that!

We also took a tour of the Johnson County Election Office and the Shawnee County Election Office. While they do a couple of different things in Shawnee County, the same protections are in place in both offices. Many of the committee members were surprised at the depth of protection that was in place.

One of the bills introduced in our committee was House Bill 2013 that states if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most votes.

This would cover candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and commissioner of insurance. This bill does nothing to create faith in elections. It will only cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. I believe we can use those dollars for other areas such as mental health and education. There is also a question as to the legality of the bill.

Another bill that was introduced is House Bill 2056, which would require all advance ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. This bill came before us last year and did not pass.

It is my hope that at a time when the integrity of our elections is under attack, we can collectively work together in the Legislature to bring bills forward that encourage citizen participation.