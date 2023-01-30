  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Student ‘permanently removed’ after Bishop Miege threat, police say

Bishop Miege threats. Pictured is the sign in front of Bishop Miege High school.

One student has been "permanently removed" from Bishop Miege following antisemitic and racist social media threats, Roeland Park police chief says. File photo.

Roeland Park Police say a Bishop Miege High School student has been “permanently removed” from the school after posting a racist threat on social media last week.

Last Monday night, administrators at the private Catholic high school learned about the post shared in a Snapchat group, which reportedly suggested someone was going to shoot Black students at the school.

