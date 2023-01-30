🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?

For this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re turning to a culinary mainstay, a go-to dining option with plenty of choices and derivations.

There’s something comforting about a steaming, saucy bowl of pasta.

We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County.

Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?

Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you.

Whatever your noodle preference is, we want to hear from you.

How to tell us your pasta picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

