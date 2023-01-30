🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?

A bowlful of the good stuff from Garozzo's. Photo via Garozzo's.
There’s something comforting about a steaming, saucy bowl of pasta.
For this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re turning to a culinary mainstay, a go-to dining option with plenty of choices and derivations.
We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County.
Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?
Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you.
Whatever your noodle preference is, we want to hear from you.
How to tell us your pasta picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1