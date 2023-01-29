Eugene “Gene” Franklin Barner

Gene was born October 27, 1925, in Cassville, Missouri to Arthur and Ruth (Hefley) Barner, the oldest of two siblings. He attended Washington High School in Kansas City Kansas, graduating in 1943. Upon graduation, Gene served in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II, primarily in the South Pacific.

On June 29, 1947, he married Beverly Grace Daish and they had one son Gregory (1952).

When Gene returned from the war, he worked in the automotive repair business owning Century Body Works, in North Kansas City, Missouri from 1960 until his retirement in 1977. His love of Southwest Missouri, the Southwestern United States, the University of Kansas Basketball program and the family dogs were great sources of enjoyment for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sibling, Mary Lou (Barner) Kilburn. Gene is survived by a son Gregory (Geralynn) of Overland Park, Kansas. He also leaves several dear nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7,2023 at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Interment will be in the Garden of Everlasting Life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Alzheimer’s Association, or Wayside Waifs.