Your Community: Caregiver workshops at Johnson County Library

Whether it’s finding activities to keep them busy or understanding what’s going on inside their heads, being a caregiver of young children can be challenging. To help you with these challenges, Johnson County Library is offering several caregiver workshops that explore different topics to support and enrich relationships between kids age birth to 6 and their caregivers. Spots fill up quick, so be sure to register for each workshop.

This workshop featuring noted early childhood educator Beth Fredericks explores 7 essential life skills every child needs. Beth has lived between Singapore and the US for the last decade. She served as the Executive Director of Wheelock College Singapore, as well as a popular keynote speaker, lecturer and partner to many early learning projects in museums and preschools.

Beth’s current attention is on Executive Function skills especially focused on the seven essential skills described in “Mind in the Making” by Ellen Galinsky. Beth has been supporting programs and professionals to develop a growth mindset by coping with stress and believing that your abilities can change and improve. Beth is married with two adult children and became a grandmother for the first time last year. She brings her family experience with her wherever she goes.

Caregiver Workshop: Intro to Baby Sign Language

Wednesday, March 1 – Register Now

In this workshop featuring Shira Fogel, discover American Sign Language to use with your baby. Shira Fogel started Tiny Talkers courses in 2009. Over the last 14 years she has worked with thousands of children and caregivers. It is her vision to spread this knowledge of a way to communicate with sign language to other parents and caregivers who want to be less frustrated, give their child a gift of communication and have a greater bond with their child/children. Shira is grateful to have had this absolutely amazing experience with both of her children and hopes that others will also want to give their children the gift of communication so that they can express their needs and desires at a very early age. Signing with your children is an amazing way to help young minds grow!

Caregiver Workshop: Ask the Early Childhood Experts

Wednesday, April 5 – Register Now

In this workshop, get your most pressing questions answered by local early childhood experts. Check the Library website at jocolibrary.org for more information as it gets closer to the event.

To learn more about each workshop and to get registered, visit the Events page on jocolibrary.org. In addition to these workshops, the Library is proud to offer literacy resources year-round, stop by any branch and ask a Librarian to discover more.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom