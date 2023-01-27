  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Thelma Elizabeth Cook

Thelma Elizabeth Cook passed away peacefully early morning on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Born in Kenneth, Ks. on March 21st, 1918, she was the daughter of Lucius and Elsie Brown (Stackhouse). Raised on a farm, she was the oldest of eight children who loved adventure. As a child one, of her favorite pastimes was riding the largest of her family’s horses, Piedmont. Often times she would race the farmhands in their truck coming down the road to their farm. As she grew older she continued the adventure marrying her husband, Cyril Maenhoudt. Together they setup homes first in Pennsylvania and then in Chicago. They had 3 wonderful children, Marvin, Frances and Carol.