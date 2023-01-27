Thelma Elizabeth Cook

Born in Kenneth, Ks. on March 21st, 1918, she was the daughter of Lucius and Elsie Brown (Stackhouse). Raised on a farm, she was the oldest of eight children who loved adventure. As a child one, of her favorite pastimes was riding the largest of her family’s horses, Piedmont. Often times she would race the farmhands in their truck coming down the road to their farm. As she grew older she continued the adventure marrying her husband, Cyril Maenhoudt. Together they setup homes first in Pennsylvania and then in Chicago. They had 3 wonderful children, Marvin, Frances and Carol.

Thelma was a strong and loving woman who cared deeply for her family. She would take off cross country at the drop of a hat to visit her children and grandchildren until into her late eighties. An avid quilter, she made dozens of quilts for everyone in her family.

Thelma was a member of New Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ficcadente and brother Dean Brown, grandchildren Cindy Corrado (Rose), Rebecca Rose, Scott Schade, Kurt Schade, Paul Maenhoudt, Marlene Strube (Maenhoudt), Douglas Maenhoudt and Michelle Freeman (Maenhoudt), 14 Great grandchildren and 7 Great Great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her children Marvin Maenhoudt, Frances Rose (Maenhoudt), Carol Schade(Maenhoudt) and her siblings Mae Goodloe(Brown), Gene Brown, Lewis Brown, Willis Brown and Sharon Hogue(Brown).