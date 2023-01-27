  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment begins Feb. 10, 2023

As a parent and classroom volunteer, Kali Cruz has seen how much her son Mateo has grown in his Pre-Kindergarten classroom.

He’s made new friends during small groups and center time, engaged in hands-on learning, and prepared for Kindergarten every step of the way.