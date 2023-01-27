SMSD News: Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment begins Feb. 10, 2023

He’s made new friends during small groups and center time, engaged in hands-on learning, and prepared for Kindergarten every step of the way.

As a parent and classroom volunteer, Kali Cruz has seen how much her son Mateo has grown in his Pre-Kindergarten classroom.

“There is so much being taught in the classroom,” Cruz shared. “It is definitely school. They are learning how to write their name, letter sounds, rhyming. There is so much that is being taught that they are going to use next year!”

Soon, it will be time for more students Mateo’s age to enroll in the Shawnee Mission School District! The application process opens for Pre-K and Kindergarten students on February 10, 2023. Online enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten opens at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2023. Click here for enrollment links, which will go live on Feb. 10.

This online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten

Helps to ensure a student’s placement within the Pre-K program, which has a limited number of slots. (Note: All necessary documentation must be submitted before enrollment is considered complete.)

Allows the district to begin planning a warm welcome for incoming early learners to district schools

About starting Pre-K in the SMSD

To enroll in Pre-Kindergarten, children must be four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 (but not Kindergarten eligible).

Pre-Kindergarten is a tremendous opportunity for all four year old students, expressed Nieman teacher Amber Pagan.

“Pre-Kindergarten is a great place for us to start getting students ready and prepared for Kindergarten, and help enrich all they already know,” she added. “I am so proud of the growth these students make socially, emotionally, and academically.”

Pre-Kindergarten is a half-day program in Shawnee Mission. Fee and no-fee options will be offered in the 2023-2024 school year. Sessions are held from 8:10 – 10:55 a.m. and 12:25 – 3:10 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the Shawnee Mission School District

Wraparound care options are available at some sites through Johnson County Park and Recreation and YMCA. For more information regarding site locations and programming, click below:

Johnson County Park and Recreation link

YMCA link

About Kindergarten in the SMSD

Kindergarten provides a strong foundation for future learning for all students, according to Georgia Klos, East Antioch Kindergarten teacher.

“Students are able to build on their skills and it helps them in first grade, fifth grade, and all the way through high school. It starts in these early years.”

A child must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to enroll in Kindergarten, by state law.

SMSD offers free, full-day Kindergarten for every student. The elementary school day takes place from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Kindergarten.

