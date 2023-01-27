Sarah Schulz

Sarah Helen Schulz of Desoto, Kansas passed away Monday afternoon January 23, 2023, with family by her side. She was the daughter of John F. and Edwinna Woodrome. She was born in Boonville, Missouri on October 7, 1939.

Sarah is survived by her husband Ronald Frank Schulz. She met Ron, March 16, 1958, at Linwood Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They married June 6, 1959, at the same church.

Sarah is also survived by a daughter Helen J. Bohannon and her husband Tim Bohannon of New Albany, Indiana, grandchildren Duncan Bohannon and his wife Shelley and Rachel Baker and her husband Robert Baker Jr., two great grandchildren Coraline Bohannon and River Baker.

Sarah is also survived by her son David E. Schulz and his wife Tina of Elkhart, Indiana, grand-daughter Chelsea Pontius and her husband, Richard Pontius, great grandchildren Adam, Apryll, Korah and Allen.

Sarah is also survived by her son Richard A. Schulz and his wife Stacie of Desoto, Kansas, grand-daughter Ashley Voelker and her husband Kurt Voelker, grandsons Joshua Schulz, Caleb Schulz and Dillon Torello, great grandchildren Liam, Lydia, and Levi Voelker.

Sarah, primarily a homemaker, raised their family in Owensboro, Kentucky and spent the majority of her life there until moving to Desoto, Kansas the end of 2018. Sarah and Ron were founding members of Christ Presbyterian Church in Owensboro, Kentucky. Sarah was a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church after moving to Kansas. She was a supporter of the Right to Life and had personal relationships with many Christian missionaries around the world, often inviting them into their home when various missionaries were in Owensboro. Sarah was a member of the organization, Daughters of the American Revolution for nearly 60 years in both Kentucky and Kansas. Sarah was an avid reader and enjoyed aerobics / step class, later in life referring to herself and a more mature group of ladies in her class as her “stepsisters”. Sarah tremendously enjoyed the annual Texas Gas Christmas dance with Ron, where he was employed.

Sarah loved Jesus Christ and her husband dearly. Ron attributes Sarah for helping him become the Christian man he is. Sarah is now in the presence of her Lord Jesus.