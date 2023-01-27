  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Sarah Schulz

October 7, 1939 – January 23, 2023

Sarah Helen Schulz of Desoto, Kansas passed away Monday afternoon January 23, 2023, with family by her side. She was the daughter of John F. and Edwinna Woodrome. She was born in Boonville, Missouri on October 7, 1939.