Michael F. Pacey

Michael Pacey, born on June 27, 1950, passed away on January 24,2023 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his Father Franklin Pacey who passed away in 2004. He is survived by his Mother Aurelia Pacey, his wife of 47 years Mary Pacey, his brother David Pacey, his sisters Sue Chavey, Loretta Sampson, Marie Green, and Polly Martin, his son Todd Pacey and his daughter Elize Pacey, and his son Matthew Pacey along his wife Jensena Pacey and their son Ari Pacey. Michael retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2010 after 28 years in the Army Reserve.

Michael graduated from Kansas State University in 1972 with a BS in Engineering, but not before meeting the love of his life who he wed in 1975. He started out at Chief Industries in Grand Island, Nebraska, but after a few years he decided he wanted something more challenging so he moved the family to Olathe, KS in 1979 to work at Butler Engineering (now BlueScope) up until his retirement in 2016. Along with winning several accolades during his tenure there he helped design several major projects including the largest single story mall in America, which he took his family, including his parents, to visit for the grand opening.