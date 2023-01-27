A new candidate has filled Johnson County’s newly-created housing coordinator position.
New housing coordinator Megan Foreman began the role Monday.
Her position marks the latest step in the county’s efforts to address homelessness, a growing concern among community advocates.
Foreman said she wants to incorporate public health into addressing homelessness
- As housing coordinator, Foreman will work with community stakeholders, the county manager’s office and other county departments to develop housing services and initiatives.
- In the short term, Foreman said her early goal is to determine the visions that community activists have and identify county resources that align with those visions.
- Foreman said her experience in public health has demonstrated a close link between health and housing issues.
- “The beauty of this kind of cross-cutting role is that I get to work with a bunch of different agencies and work across nonprofit and government sectors, and get community input,” Foreman said. “And to make sure that (addressing homelessness) is elevated as a priority.”
The role addresses long-time housing concerns in Johnson County
- District 1 Commissioner Becky Fast initially brought forward the idea for the role to the Johnson County Commission in 2021.
- The county recently accepted $4 million in federal funds to address housing issues — which county officials have considered earmarking for a permanent year-round shelter.
- Fast said Foreman’s role will help facilitate the work that needs to happen between counties and cities for larger efforts like the new shelter to succeed.
- “I think that one of the key skills with this position was being able to bring the cities together,” Fast said. “If we’re going to advance attainable housing or affordable housing, we have to bring our cities, agencies or developers together. (We need) someone who can really facilitate that process, share best practices and bring together a common goal and vision.”
The county recommended the creation of this role last year
- In 2022, the Board of County Commissioners Housing Subcommittee recommended the position after the county completed the Johnson County Community Housing Study.
- Creating the position also served as a top priority for local community groups who asked the county to form more comprehensive means of addressing homelessness in December 2022.
- At the time, activists also called upon the county to create a year-round homeless shelter.
Foreman started working for the county in 2015
- She was hired as a program manager for the Department of Health and Environment’s community health division.
- She has also developed policies and lobbied for Oral Health Kansas as a policy director.
- Foreman will also soon graduate with a master’s degree in public administration and policy from American University in Washington, D.C.
