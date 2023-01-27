JoCo Notes: Video shows semi dragging car down I-435

We’ve made it to Friday, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny. High: 47, Low: 31
🚨 One thing to know today
Newly released video show the harrowing moments when a semitruck unwittingly dragged a car nearly eight miles down I-435 in Johnson County on Wednesday morning.
Leawood Police released two snippets of video shot by traffic cameras operated by KC Scout, which monitors traffic in the metro region.
Both cameras show the westbound lanes of I-435, one at Metcalf Avenue and another a few blocks further west at Roe Avenue.
In each of the videos, the semitruck can be seen traveling west with the car being carried along as its wedged under the trailer towards the back right side of the truck.
The camera at Metcalf:
The camera at Roe:
The truck eventually pulled over near Lackman Road, nearly eight miles away from where investigators say the car first collided with the truck at State Line Road.
A 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman was found inside the car, a Kia compact, after the truck pulled over, and she was taken to a hospital for evaulation.
It’s unclear exactly how the car became attached to the truck.
Police believe the semi was crossing westbound towards the I-435 on-ramp, and the Kia was traveling southbound on State Line when the car collided with the truck.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- Prairie Village art exhibit, city hall, Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. [More info]
- Leawood Lunar New Year celebration, I-Lan Park, 6 p.m. [More info]
- Winter Farmers Market, Lenexa City Center, Sat., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. [More info]
- Opus 79 string quartet, Midwest Trust Center, Sun., 2 p.m. [More info]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- 2 dead following wreck on US-69 in Overland Park
- JoCo Notes: 2 Johnson County places earn James Beard nods
- 🍷 Downtown Overland Park wine bar to open soon
- The story behind Shawnee’s new statue of Wild Bill Hickok
- Roeland Park ‘traffic garden’ gives children safe place to practice biking
📰 Other local news
- A Lenexa Police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street Parkway and I-35. [KMBC]
- Strang Hall Chefs Collective, which operates the Strang Hall food all in Overland Park, will open a new food hall on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Mo. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Olathe Thursday morning. [Fox 4]
🐦 Notable tweets
SM East senior Abigail Long recently broke the school’s career record for three-pointers.
New Story: Long Breaks School Record for 3pt FG's in a Career https://t.co/6YBvUdtFnv
— SME Lancers (@SMEastLancers) January 26, 2023
Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment is starting soon in Shawnee Mission.
📅 SAVE THE DATE! We are so excited to announce an enrollment date for the 2023-2024 Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten school year! Enrollment will go live on FEBRUARY 10 at 8:00am. Learn more here: https://t.co/ND3bDUnLIS pic.twitter.com/M0C5fsPWzm
— SM School District (@theSMSD) January 25, 2023
Several JCCC students earned scholarships to study abroad.
Four JCCC students have been awarded prestigious Gilman Scholarships to study or intern in countries around the world this summer. Three students will study at Florence University of the Arts in Italy and one will study in Seoul, South Korea. Read more: https://t.co/Zi8LhCLMOv pic.twitter.com/LIfZ2aStQN
— Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) January 26, 2023
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1