  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Local groups give call to action after Miege threat

Bishop Miege threat resources. Pictured is the sign in front of Bishop Miege High school.

Two local organizations called on schools and families to educate children about antisemitism and racism following two separate incidents at Johnson County schools, including a social media threat directed at Bishop Miege students. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Local community groups are calling on schools and families to be more “proactive” about educating their children and students about antisemitism and racism.

The Jewish Community Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee and Urban League of Kansas City made their plea after a threat against Black students at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park this week prompted a police investigation.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.