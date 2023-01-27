Local community groups are calling on schools and families to be more “proactive” about educating their children and students about antisemitism and racism.

It’s the second such incident at a Johnson County high school in as many weeks, after racist, antisemitic graffiti was found on the football stadium at Blue Valley High School in Overland Park.

Groups urge antisemitism, antiracism training

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the groups called on Kansas City area schools to offer teachers, parents and students training on antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate.

They also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about antisemitism and racism, and said the groups “will be in touch in the coming weeks about opportunities to engage with parents and students.”

Sarah Markowitz, JCRB | AJC education and program director, told the Post that she works closely with Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission on antisemitism training for administrators, principals and teachers.

She said both Bishop Miege and Blue Valley high schools appear to be taking these recent incidents seriously, though JCRB | AJC knows Jewish students experience antisemitism on a “disturbingly regular basis.”

“It’s so important for Jewish students and non-Jewish students to report any antisemitic incidents, any bias incidents to their parents, to their teachers, to their administrators,” Markowitz said. “I’ve worked with so many dedicated professionals in these schools and school districts who are here to support students, and they want to work to combat hatred in their schools.”

Miege threat still under investigation

Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told the Post the threats occurred in a Snapchat group

Morris said it appears one student changed captions on pictures being shared in the group.

Morris said the threats were “racial” in nature but “no factual shooting was ever determined.”

The Kansas City Star reported that a screenshot showed a picture of a student with a message “warning Black students to ‘watch out’ because ‘im gonna bring a gun to school and shoot of these cotton pickers.’”

It’s not clear as of Friday morning if any students have been disciplined or how many students were involved.

County leader ‘disturbed and saddened’

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chair Mike Kelly, the former mayor of Roeland Park, posted on Facebook that the Bishop Miege threat reportedly included both antisemitic and racist language.

Kelly said “threats and intolerance simply do not belong” in any school in Johnson County.

Blue Valley looks into education, support

Racist and antisemitic graffiti was found spraypainted on Blue Valley High’s football stadium on Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month.

Since then, district administration has made counselors available for student support.

But one senior at Blue Valley who is Jewish told the Post she wants more education and discussion about the incident — something the school’s principal says they are looking into.

