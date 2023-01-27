Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

As we all know, with another game day comes more festivities. Most notably, festivities mean game day *food*.

Well, Johnson Countians, we’re just two days away from another big Chiefs playoff game.

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks.

Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to Post readers.

The Peanut (multiple locations)

A longtime Kansas City area staple, the Peanut is largely known for its game day food and drinks.

Johnson Countians often single the sports bar and grill out for its chicken wings, but this week, it was also their top choice for nachos.

The Peanut’s nachos come in several different varieties.

Readers specifically mentioned the chili cheese nachos, but other options include regular cheese, chicken, pulled pork, and “supreme” nachos with six toppings.

The Peanut has Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Mission and Olathe.

All of them are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Knub’s Pub (Shawnee)

Readers also highly recommended Shawnee’s Knub’s Pub.

The sports bar at 5386 Roberts St. offers “pub grub”, craft beer and weekend live music.

The Knub’s Pub’s nachos “Knife N Fork” nachos come with a heap of olives, diced tomatos, jalapeños, cheese sauce and shredded cheese.

Customers can also add chicken, brisket or a side of salsa to their nachos. Other items on the pub’s appetizer menu include wings, pub fries and fried mushrooms.

Jose Pepper’s (multiple locations)

Jose Pepper’s serves up Tex-Mex cuisine in various parts of Johnson County.

Readers have shouted them out for their Mexican food before, but this week, they got a little more specific.

Jose Pepper’s signature chicken nachos come with refried beans, mixed cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and pickled jalapeño slices. They’re served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

The restaurant has locations in Mission, Overland Park, Olathe and Shawnee. All of them operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria (Lenexa)

At 8710 Lackman Road, Rudy’s offers an extensive range of tacos. But this week, they’re in the spotlight for their nachos.

Their tostada nachos come with chicken or steak, beans, white cheese, guacamole and sour cream. One Post reader said they found them “on a mission to find the best chicken nachos.”

Other items on the Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria menu include quesadillas, sizzling fajitas, enchiladas and burritos.

Rudy’s in Lenexa operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que (Mission)

Taking a shift from Tex-Mex to barbecue, RJ’s Bob-Be-Que has established itself as a favorite among Post readers for a number of items — including Bloody Marys.

The restaurant primarily serves barbecue sandwiches and platters, but it’s nachos are offered as an appetizer.

RJ’s BBQ chicken nachos come with a choice of beef, pork or jalapeño sausage. They’re then topped with salsa, beans, sour cream, jalapeños and three types of cheese.

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que has operated at 5835 Lamar Ave. since 2003.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.