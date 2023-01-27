  Lucie Krisman  - 5 to Try

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

nachos at Rudy's Tenampa Taqueria

Readers gave the Post their top picks for the best places to get nachos this game day weekend in Johnson County. Above, the nachos from Lenexa's Rudy's Tenampa Taqueria. Photo via Rudy's Tenampa Taqueria website.

Well, Johnson Countians, we’re just two days away from another big Chiefs playoff game.

As we all know, with another game day comes more festivities. Most notably, festivities mean game day *food*.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1