The city of Merriam will soon start giving out dozens of free baby trees to residents who want to plant them in their yards.
The city council this week approved a memorandum of understanding with local environmental nonprofit Bridging the Gap for a $50,000 tree grant program, an effort to improve the suburb’s tree canopy.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1