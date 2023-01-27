  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

🌳 Merriam residents can now get free trees to plant in yards

Baby trees in pots. Merriam tree grant

A new Merriam tree grant program will provide a tree to 85 residents to be planted in their front yard. Phot credit SGr via Shutterstock, used under a Creative Commons license.

The city of Merriam will soon start giving out dozens of free baby trees to residents who want to plant them in their yards.

The city council this week approved a memorandum of understanding with local environmental nonprofit Bridging the Gap for a $50,000 tree grant program, an effort to improve the suburb’s tree canopy.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.