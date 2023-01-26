  Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: Distracted driving

Let Bill Rowlen safely and securely guide you through the insurance marketplace.

Instead of insurance coverage advice, this week we’re focusing on a story that will hopefully prompt conversation among families and be an inspiration for change.

Each day, nine people’s lives are cut short by distracted driving, their stories left unfinished. Travelers Insurance, one of our trusted carrier partners, has developed a video that will hopefully inspire personal change and awareness on this important topic. I know it has for all of the staff at Flury-Hinderks Insurance.