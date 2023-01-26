  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

2 dead following wreck on US-69 in Overland Park

A fatal wreck on US-69 in Overland Park.

Emergency responders on the scene Thursday morning on northbound US-69 at the 103rd Street overpass. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 69 Highway near Interstate 435 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-69, just before the 103rd Street overpass.