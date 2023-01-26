2 dead following wreck on US-69 in Overland Park

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-69, just before the 103rd Street overpass.

Overland Park Police say two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 69 Highway near Interstate 435 on Thursday morning.

Police say a Toyota Camry crashed into another vehicle and then hit the median barrier.

The Camry then rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Both people inside the Camry were thrown out of the car as it rolled, according to investigators. Johnson County Med-Act say both people died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured, including anyone in the vehicle the Camry hit.

Police closed the northbound lanes of US-69 at I-435 as they investigate the crash.

All lanes were back open by 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available from Overland Park Police.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.