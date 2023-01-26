Shirley Faye McFarland, 77 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, of natural causes.
Shirley was born on April 14, 1945, in Houston, Missouri to William and Arlena Romines. Upon graduating high school, Shirley moved to the big city of Kansas City where she soon met her husband, Robert Lee McFarland. They were married on October 9, 1965. Robert and Shirley went on to have three children Mike, Angie, and Leslee. Shirley was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She loved watching movies, going out to eat, reading, and spending time with family. Shirley was the epitome of unconditional love. She loved freely and wholeheartedly without judgment.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1