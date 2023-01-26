Shirley was born on April 14, 1945, in Houston, Missouri to William and Arlena Romines. Upon graduating high school, Shirley moved to the big city of Kansas City where she soon met her husband, Robert Lee McFarland. They were married on October 9, 1965. Robert and Shirley went on to have three children Mike, Angie, and Leslee. Shirley was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She loved watching movies, going out to eat, reading, and spending time with family. Shirley was the epitome of unconditional love. She loved freely and wholeheartedly without judgment.

Shirley Faye McFarland, 77 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, of natural causes.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Robert McFarland; her sister Beulah Byford; her brothers Charles Romines and Rob Romines. She is survived by her children, Mike McFarland and wife Tammy; Angie Bradshaw and husband Ed; Leslee Brown and husband Bill; four sisters, Kay Brown and husband John, Glenna Baumgartner, Vernetta Hartman, and Imogene Schultz; one brother John Romines; eight grandchildren, Zach McFarland, Zoe McFarland, Bryan Bradshaw, Jacob Bradshaw, Amanda Bradshaw, Will Brown, Colin Brown, and Lauren Brown.

Services

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Shirley on Sunday, February 5 from noon to 4:00 pm at the Lenexa VFW 9550 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215.