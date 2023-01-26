  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

The story behind Shawnee’s new statue of Wild Bill Hickok

A new bronze statue of Wild Bill Hickok in Shawnee.

The 13-foot-tall statue of Wild Bill Hickok astride his horse Black Nell was installed Tuesday at a new park at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Rd.

A 13-foot-tall sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok on his horse – created with the recommendation of Shawnee artist Charles Goslin – was installed at a prominent point along Shawnee Mission Parkway on Tuesday, just two days after Goslin’s death at age 91.

Although the original concept for the large bronze statue was put forward by Goslin two years ago, he nominated Olathe artist Maretta Kennedy to execute it.