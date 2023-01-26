  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park ‘traffic garden’ gives children safe place to practice biking

R Park traffic garden

A traffic garden at R Park in Roeland Park may be the first of its kind in the metro area. It aims to teach kids the rules of the road to stay safe while riding their bikes. Photo courtesy city of Roeland Park.

A city park in Roeland Park now features a new amenity unlike anything else in the Kansas City metro: a traffic garden.

Equipped with mini-roundabouts, stop signs, crosswalks and small hills, the traffic garden at R Park, 5535 Juniper Dr., is meant to teach children about safe bicycling on the road.

