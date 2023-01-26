  Nikki Lansford  - Restaurants

🍷 Downtown Overland Park wine bar to open soon

Vintage '78 Wine Bar will open in a space on 80th Street in downtown Overland Park. Conceptual rendering courtesy Vintage '78 Wine Bar.

The owners of a new wine bar in downtown Overland Park are now eyeing a February grand opening.

Vintage ’78, which will aim to serve up wine in a more casual atmosphere, will go into a ground-level space at 7251 W. 80th St., beneath The Vue apartment complex and next door to Parisi Cafe.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

