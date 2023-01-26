She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira E. McMorris; her parents, Lawrence and Anna Morrison; three brothers, Thomas Morrison, Carl Morrison and Merle Morrison a granddaughter, Diana Gilbert; and a great-granddaughter, Miley Gilbert. Mary Nell is survived by her children, Kevin (Lena) Beard, Bill (Judy) Beard, Mary Ann (Allen) Ferguson and Kyla (Roy) Maxwell; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Nell McMorris, age 83, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 at Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, MO 64111. Interment will take place in Dugger, Indiana.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com for the McMorris family.