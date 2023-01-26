  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Mary Nell McMorris

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Nell McMorris, age 83, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira E. McMorris; her parents, Lawrence and Anna Morrison; three brothers, Thomas Morrison, Carl Morrison and Merle Morrison a granddaughter, Diana Gilbert; and a great-granddaughter, Miley Gilbert. Mary Nell is survived by her children, Kevin (Lena) Beard, Bill (Judy) Beard, Mary Ann (Allen) Ferguson and Kyla (Roy) Maxwell; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.