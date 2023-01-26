Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Nell McMorris, age 83, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira E. McMorris; her parents, Lawrence and Anna Morrison; three brothers, Thomas Morrison, Carl Morrison and Merle Morrison a granddaughter, Diana Gilbert; and a great-granddaughter, Miley Gilbert. Mary Nell is survived by her children, Kevin (Lena) Beard, Bill (Judy) Beard, Mary Ann (Allen) Ferguson and Kyla (Roy) Maxwell; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1