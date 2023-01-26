Linda M. Schumacher

She is preceded in death by her grandparents (Raymon and Victoria Hernandez, and Aurelio Camarena and Maria Guillen Hernandez Camarena), her parents Rudolph and Mary Camarena, and her nephew Christopher Camarena. She is survived by her husband, Mike Schumacher, their son Michael Schumacher of Overland Park, KS., his wife Keri, and their daughters Sara and Anna. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Bob Camarena (Mary Kay) of Overland Park, KS, Greg Camarena (Joy/deceased) of Larned, KS, Patti Bishop of Salina, Cathy Hadorn (David) of Salina and Maria Looney (Jeff) of Salina. She cherished her brothers and sisters, cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to Linda.

Mike and Linda Schumacher began their life together as high school sweethearts and their love never faded. They were married in Salina, KS on October 14, 1967. Linda began her career of service to others while working as a x-ray technician in Salina while Mike served in Vietnam during their first year of marriage.

Over the course of her life she worked as a dental assistant, served as a docent at the Garden City Zoo, worked at the Winfield hospital as a utilization review coordinator, and after retirement spent time volunteering at the Prairie Fire museum in Overland Park, Kansas. After Mike returned from his service, they lived in Pensacola, Florida and San Diego, California while Mike completed his commitment to the military. Wanting to be close to family, they returned to Salina as soon as they could.

It was in Salina that Linda realized her athletic talents. She excelled at everything she tried and exhibited her deep drive to succeed and her competitive spirit. She ran marathons, competed in bike races and triathlons, and discovered what would become a life-long admiration for the Colorado Rocky Mountains. She and Mike hiked, biked, skied and fished throughout the Rockies. Mike and Linda traveled to beautiful places across the country but always found themselves returning to Crested Butte, CO.

Mike and Linda lived in Salina with their son Michael until 1985 when the family moved to Garden City, KS. The love and the connection that Linda, Mike and Michael had was visible to all. Linda always put the interest of her family far ahead of her own needs and wants. Her son was her pride and joy. She and Mike worked tirelessly to ensure the family could support Michael’s interests. She cherished every weekend during Michael’s formative years when the family would pack-up and head to bike races across the midwest.

Mike and Linda finished their careers in Arkansas City, KS. The Ark City community became their home and they happily committed to maintaining hiking and biking trails to support the community. They were found with their dogs enjoying those trails and ‘training’ for hikes in the Rockies with their granddaughters.

Linda’s love of her husband, son and daughter in law were extraordinary, but there was truly nothing more important to her than her granddaughters. Sara and Anna affectionately referred to Linda as “Mema” and her entire family began to as well. Linda’s unmatched care of others was on full display anytime she found herself with her granddaughters. After retirement, Mike and Linda took a leap of faith and moved from the comforts of the home they created In Arkansas City to Olathe to be closer to their son, daughter in law and their granddaughters. Her family was able to create many traditions that Linda loved: Sunday dinners, the family’s annual tamale day, and summer vacation to Crested Butte.

Linda’s memorial services will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church,16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062. A Visitation and Rosary will be held on January 31 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The funeral mass will be on February 1 at 10:00am. Linda will be laid to rest at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in a private service.