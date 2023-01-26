  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Linda M. Schumacher

Linda Schumacher, 74 passed away on January 23, 2023 in her adopted home of Kansas City surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in Salina, Kansas on December 23, 1948.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents (Raymon and Victoria Hernandez, and Aurelio Camarena and Maria Guillen Hernandez Camarena), her parents Rudolph and Mary Camarena, and her nephew Christopher Camarena. She is survived by her husband, Mike Schumacher, their son Michael Schumacher of Overland Park, KS., his wife Keri, and their daughters Sara and Anna. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Bob Camarena (Mary Kay) of Overland Park, KS, Greg Camarena (Joy/deceased) of Larned, KS, Patti Bishop of Salina, Cathy Hadorn (David) of Salina and Maria Looney (Jeff) of Salina. She cherished her brothers and sisters, cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to Linda.