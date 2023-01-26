  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood’s new fire station coming near old city hall site

After roughly four years in the making, a new fire station is coming near the city's former city hall this summer. Above, an image of the historic city hall at 96th Street and Lee Boulevard — which will remain intact. Photo via City of Leawood website.

A new fire station will soon occupy the grounds of Leawood’s former city hall.

After roughly four years in the making, construction will wrap up this year on the station off 96th Street and Lee Boulevard.

