Leawood’s new fire station coming near old city hall site

A new fire station will soon occupy the grounds of Leawood’s former city hall.
After roughly four years in the making, construction will wrap up this year on the station off 96th Street and Lee Boulevard.
City staff say the station will likely see a July completion date.
The new fire station cost the city roughly $7 million
- The project plan approved in 2020 called for a one-story, 14,200-square-foot station.
- The plan includes a basement, four bays and living quarters with a nine-person capacity.
- Other features include an exercise space, locker rooms, and a room for public meetings.
The project’s cost rose in 2020
- In February 2019, the city estimated a total cost of $6 million.
- The project cost saw a spike of $1 million in 2020, due to inflation and work delays, amounting to a roughly 17% cost increase.
The city hall building itself will remain intact
- In fall 2018, the Leawood City Council posed the idea of moving the building to a new site near Leawood’s current city hall at 4800 Town Center Drive.
- At a public hearing in November 2018, several Leawood residents and officials, including members of the Leawood Historic Commission and the Leawood Homeowners Association, voiced strong preferences for keeping the building in its historic place.
- Members of the community argued that the former city hall plays an important part of preserving the city’s history, which now spans more than seven decades.
