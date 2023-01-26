  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Anti-abortion lawmakers propose complete ban in Kansas

An anti-abortion protest in Topeka.

Anti-abortion protestors rallied outside the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on Tuesday for the annual March for Life. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon 

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother.