Happy Thursday, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy at times. High: 30, Low: 26
🚨 One thing to know today
Two Johnson County establishments have been named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of food.”
Shawnee cocktail bar Drastic Measures is one of 20 semifinalists nationwide in the “Outstanding Bar” category.
Drastic Measures, which opened in downtown Shawnee in the summer of 2020, has built up a loyal following in the years since.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, the bar called the news “world-altering.”
“We hope this recognition allows us to be a larger part of our community, to give back more to social and political causes that directly effect us and our guests, to raise awareness of local organizations doing wonderful things and to continue to increase our revenue thus increasing wages and profit share for all our staff,” the post read.
Meanwhile, The Restaurant at 1900 in Mission Woods was one of 20 semifinalists named in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category.
That establishment serves “modern American cuisine” in the ground floor of the 1900 Building at the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road.
“We are always cheerful, but today our smiles will be extra big when you come by and see us!” the restaurant said on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The list of semifinalists in each category will be narrowed down to nominees in March, and final winners will be announced in June in Chicago.
🗓 Public meetings Thursday
- Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]
- Prairie Village VillageFest Committee, 5:30 p.m. [More info]
🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories
- Semi drags car 8 miles on I-435 in JoCo, driver in hospital
- Plan to remake downtown Shawnee liquor store includes ‘signature’ restaurant
- What could happen if tribe takes over Shawnee Indian Mission?
- Police investigate threat against Black students at Bishop Miege
- Healthy meal prep store Lean Kitchen open in Overland Park
📰 Other local news
- Democratic state Sen. Ethan Corson of Prairie Village was one of a bipartisan group of lawmakers advocating for a bill that reinstate limited driving privileges to thousands of Kansans who had their license revoked for not paying traffic fines. [Kansas Reflector]
- An Olathe student was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the pool at Prairie Trail Middle School. [KMBC]
- Business at Pegah’s restaurant in downtown Shawnee is apparently booming after word got out that Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco likes to eat breakfast there. [KSHB]
🐦 Notable tweets
Nearly 3,600 pre-schoolers in the Shawnee Mission School District have registered to get free books mailed to them from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
We're just 34 enrollees away from hitting another big @dollyslibrary milestone–3,600 KIDS REGISTERED! Help us spread the word to get every future @theSMSD child from birth to age 5 registered for FREE books! Register today at https://t.co/3LqVEeGHEW pic.twitter.com/ZbhvNZW8fS
— Shawnee Mission Education Foundation (@theSMEF) January 25, 2023
A stretch of Johnson Drive in Shawnee will be closed next week for repairs.
✅TRAFFIC ALERT: A stretch of Johnson Drive will be closed in both directions between Pflumm and Maurer Roads starting on Monday, January 30 for approximately one week.
🚧Crews will be working on a pipeline in the area.
👉Head to https://t.co/9p4XBnjKDz for full details. pic.twitter.com/f7zDfeuk6R
— City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) January 25, 2023
KC area’s local Congressmembers have confidence in Patrick Mahomes’ ankle.
Even with a sprained ankle, we are so confident Patrick Mahomes and the @Chiefs will beat Joe Burrow and the @Bengals that @repcleaver and I are willing to bet some of KC’s finest BBQ on this weekend’s AFC Championship Game.
What say you @GregLandsman? pic.twitter.com/VuJFz65aUq
— Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 25, 2023
