Deborah J. Puhr

Genealogy was a passion, and in the days before internet searches, Debbie traced her family lineage back to the 1600s by traveling to libraries and courthouses around the country. After stepping away from banking to raise a family, Debbie was owner of Turner’s Cycling and Fitness until her retirement in 2019. Surrounded by her family, Debbie passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023.

Surviving family includes Debbie’s husband Charley III, son Charley IV (Allison), daughter Keeley (Shy), and her siblings Diana and John.

The Puhr family sends love to the Phoenix Hospice team, with special thanks to Tina and Kelly for their love and support, and Village Shalom for compassionate care in recent days.

In Debbie’s memory donations can be made to the Lakemary Center, where her daughter is a milieu therapist, or Great Plains SPCA, an organization close to her son’s heart. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.