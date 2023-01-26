  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Deborah J. Puhr

Debbie was a wife, mother, businesswoman, artist, and avid lover of nature and gardening.

Genealogy was a passion, and in the days before internet searches, Debbie traced her family lineage back to the 1600s by traveling to libraries and courthouses around the country. After stepping away from banking to raise a family, Debbie was owner of Turner’s Cycling and Fitness until her retirement in 2019. Surrounded by her family, Debbie passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023.