Clifford William Doherty, Jr. was born on February 12, 1934, to Clifford William Doherty and Mildred Rossman Doherty in Hillsdale, Kansas. He went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Clifford, who was well known as Bill, served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1956. Bill met Emilia Frances Elliott and married her on February 18, 1956. Bill and Ellie lived a long-married life of 66 years. His career included working at International Paper Company, Doherty Ornamental Iron, Chief Industries, owner of Reed Overhead Door and Window Company, Dillons Grocery, and a small remodeling business in Olathe, Kansas. He retired and loved working in the yard, around the house, and taking care of Ellie.
Family was Bill’s most important blessing. He is proceeded in death by Emilia Doherty on October 26, 2022. Bill is survived by his three daughters, Debora Diana (Gene) Saulmon of Olathe, Kansas; Dawn Darlene (John) Claussen of Rensselaer, Indiana, and Dolores Dale (Carol) Doherty of Walkersville, Maryland. He also is survived by his Sister-in-Law Claudine Ann Doherty (Gerald, deceased) of Pineville, Missouri and his 4 grandchildren, Chad Christopher Claussen (Jennifer) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Ashley Diane Mowry (Brett) of Olathe Kansas; Andrew Joseph Smith (Jennifer) of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Cameron Charles Claussen (Jessica) of Chandler, Arizona. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Services
A Private Service will be held at his place of resting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 13145 S Blackbob Road Olathe, KS 66062.
