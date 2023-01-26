Clifford William Doherty, Jr. was born on February 12, 1934, to Clifford William Doherty and Mildred Rossman Doherty in Hillsdale, Kansas. He went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

Clifford, who was well known as Bill, served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1956. Bill met Emilia Frances Elliott and married her on February 18, 1956. Bill and Ellie lived a long-married life of 66 years. His career included working at International Paper Company, Doherty Ornamental Iron, Chief Industries, owner of Reed Overhead Door and Window Company, Dillons Grocery, and a small remodeling business in Olathe, Kansas. He retired and loved working in the yard, around the house, and taking care of Ellie.