He passed away peacefully on 22 January 2023, surrounded by family and friends in his final days, at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife for 68 years, Elizabeth Ellen Goslin, his eldest son Charles Edward Goslin and daughter Cathleen Michelle Pluta; five grandchildren Alexandra, Sebastian, Nicholas, Connor, and Megan, and seven great grandchildren Aidan, Gavin, Mason, Magnus, River, Brixton and Henry. Our father was preceded in death by his son Stephen Lawrence Goslin, and grandson Cabot G. Goslin.

The funeral service for Charles will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, 28th of January at the Shawnee Methodist Church, followed by a burial service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m.

Charles Goslin was a well-known, respected and faithful member of his community in Shawnee, Kansas. His paintings, and sculptures grace museums, parks, churches, and community town halls throughout the greater Kansas City region and represent a legacy of history and faith for future generations to reflect upon. In his long life, he forged an enduring reputation principally as a muralist, and sculptor. However, he was also a careful and studious historian of the region and successfully told its story through public artwork.

Born on 17 October, 1930 in Hinton, Missouri, Charles was the eldest of four surviving siblings Norma, Gladys, and Lawrence. He was raised by his mother Cora Goslin nee’ Hume and father Charles Estil Goslin in Columbia, Mo. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1949, and in 1954 was awarded a BA in Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute. Charles was a student of painter Ross Eugene Braught, a contemporary and friend of American muralist Thomas Hart Benton, while attending the Kansas City Art Institute. It was at the Art Institute that he met, courted and married the love of his life, Elizabeth, on 16 July 1953. They moved to a small farm west of Shawnee, Kansas on Canaan Lake Road, and in 1960 into the town of Shawnee.

In his own words, Charles would say that he developed an artistic vocabulary of technique, and memory. He believed that artists should paint what they know, and know as much as possible about what they are creating. Over the course of his life, his artwork was influenced by both his deep spiritual faith and unique moments in the lives of his subjects that provided him inspiration. His first significant mural was a meticulously accurate rendering of Leonardo de Vinci’s “Last Supper”, begun in 1959. This painting, and the sojourn to Europe and the Middle East afterwards, led to several subsequent murals depicting the life of Christ, including “The Great Physician”, “The Rapture,” and “The Nativity,” and many smaller paintings reflecting this genre. Charles would later shift his focus on what was closer to him: especially his community in Shawnee, and Kansas City. His considerable body of work, in this vein, included the Three Trails crossing sculpture in Shawnee, murals in many of the city halls of Merriam, Mission, Independence, and Shawnee, Chief Bluejacket, and many other sculptures and paintings telling the story of our region’s history. His last work, before retiring from active sculpting was that of James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok, which was erected on 24 January 2023, two days after his death.

Charles was an avid bagpiper, and with his son Stephen, and grandson’s Nicholas and Connor, was an active member of the Kansas City Caledonian Pipes and Drums, and the Kansas City St. Andrews Society. Charles worked as an architectural delineator for Howard Needles, Tammen and Bergandoff (HNTB) and retired as an illustrator for Hallmark Cards. He was a member of the Missouri National Guard, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Hugeonot Society, and the Eagle Talon Brotherhood.

Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather with a knack for spontaneity. He used live models of animals in his paintings ranging from doves to donkeys, and these quite often ended up as family pets. Vacations could end up as archeological expeditions, or spur-of-the-moment road trips to the Gulf of Mexico. A family trip to the Nelson Art Galley quite frequently ended up, at the end, with a group of 10-15 casual visitors tagging along as he lectured at length to “Liz” and his children on the details of history and paintings throughout the museum.

Charles’ motto is etched on the side of Nelson-Atkins Art Gallery, where he taught for 9 years. “The true work of art is but a shadow of the divine perfection of God.” Our sadness in losing our father, and husband, is leavened by knowing that the artist is meeting his maker in heaven and is certain to hear “well done, thou good and faithful servant.”