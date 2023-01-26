Bridge to Fit: New Year, New Habit 6 Week Challenge

Do you find it difficult to make exercise and healthy eating a regular part of your routine?

If so, you’re not alone. Many adults over the age of 40 struggle to make their health and fitness a habit. But it’s never too late to start making positive changes in your life.

That’s why I’m excited to announce BridgeFit’s NEW YEAR,NEW HABIT 6-WEEK CHALLENGE designed specifically for adults 40+.

Click here for a free, no-strings-attached personal training session to learn more about the program and see if it’s a good fit for you.

This challenge focuses on developing healthy habits that can be sustained for the long-term, rather than quick fixes or fad diets.

You should apply if you:

If you’re worried about another year going by where you don’t have control over your health

If your clothes are feeling a little tighter than you want them to be

If you’re just done feeling tired all the time…

If your body aches and every time you try to workout you get hurt…

If you gave working out your own honest try but haven’t been able to stay consistent

If you just want a coach to take the lead for you and help you get this on track

Here’s what you get:

Personal training sessions with personalized workouts made for you and your goal so you don’t need to worry about what to do, how to do it , or if your doing it right

Nutritional guidance, recipes, and a grocery list to support you both inside and outside the gym

Weekly check-ins with a personal trainer to track make sure you stay on track

This 6-week challenge begins on January 30th and is limited to a small group of 20 participants to ensure individualized attention. Only 10 spots are left, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to jumpstart your health and fitness goals for the New Year.

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit:

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah “I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks “Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy “Joining BridgeFit has been the best decision I have made for myself ! After years of trying to piece together my own fitness plan, I realized that I needed accountability and someone to believe in my ability to maintain a fitness plan and get stronger. I found all those things and more at BridgeFit! BridgeFit is a non-competitive, supportive atmosphere that truly is fun! I have never been consistent with working out until now. And I can honestly say that I actually look forward to it, something that has never happened before! BridgeFit does a great job of encouraging you to push yourself while making sure you are executing the exercises safely. They do a great job of making everyone feel seen and included. I highly recommend giving BridgeFit a try!” – Andrea

