  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission OKs $12M for new laptops, iPads

Shawnee Mission is implementing a $12 million device refresh for middle school MacBooks and student and staff iPads. File photo.

Some Shawnee Mission students will be getting brand new iPads and MacBooks next school year.

The board of education on Monday unanimously approved nearly $12 million to buy the new devices as part of a planned refresh for the district’s 1:1 program. At-large board member Brad Stratton was absent.

