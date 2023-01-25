Shawnee Mission is implementing a $12 million device refresh for middle school MacBooks and student and staff iPads. File photo.
Some Shawnee Mission students will be getting brand new iPads and MacBooks next school year.
The board of education on Monday unanimously approved nearly $12 million to buy the new devices as part of a planned refresh for the district’s 1:1 program. At-large board member Brad Stratton was absent.
The move means middle school students will get new MacBooks for the 2023-24 school year, and all students and staff currently equipped with iPads will get new ones, according to board documents.
Devices get replaced every few years
MacBook laptops used in the district are refreshed every four years, and iPads are replaced every three years.
Device reset is separate from tech program evaluation
South area board member Jessica Hembree asked for clarification on whether the move to replace devices was separate from a look at the academic and instructional impacts of the district’s 1:1 technology program, which was launched with some controversy in 2014.
Superintendent Michelle Hubbard confirmed to Hembree that an overall technology program evaluation was done separately, with the last one happening in November 2021.
Hubbard said the program evaluations happen every other year, which would mean the next evaluation would happen this coming fall.
New devices could make instruction easier
The district listed several “expected outcomes” that would result form updating students’ devices.
Those include less time and money spent on repairing devices, more timely feedback given by teachers using devices and less instructional time lost to technology issues.
The district expects better battery life and performance to result from updating the devices, too.
