What could happen if tribe takes over Shawnee Indian Mission?

As the Shawnee Tribe continues its campaign to take over the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, there is a growing dispute over what exactly could happen to the the land if the state loses ownership of the 12-acre historic site.

The city, which helps maintain the site, contends that if the land were ceded to the Shawnee, then the sovereign tribal government would have near unlimited ability to do what it wanted with the Mission land, including build a casino.