  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

What could happen if tribe takes over Shawnee Indian Mission?

Shawnee Indian Mission East building

There are competing interests over the ownership of Shawnee Indian Mission — here's what an adjunct law professor says about a tribe potentially taking over the site. File photo.

As the Shawnee Tribe continues its campaign to take over the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, there is a growing dispute over what exactly could happen to the the land if the state loses ownership of the 12-acre historic site.

The city, which helps maintain the site, contends that if the land were ceded to the Shawnee, then the sovereign tribal government would have near unlimited ability to do what it wanted with the Mission land, including build a casino.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.