Shawnee moves ahead on $3.7M revamp of Gum Springs Park

At their meeting Monday night, councilmembers okayed a capital improvement plan that will make several improvements to the ballfields and walking trails at the nearly 10-acre park at 11524 W. 67th St., just east of Quivira Road.
Ballfields, trail and playground will be updated
The park has four baseball/softball fields, two shelters, a playground, two soccer fields and a half-mile walking trail.
The walking trail will be resurfaced and widened and playground equipment will be updated.
The ballfields will get improvements in dugouts, seating and fences.
The soccer fields will also be repurposed as “sports fields,” according to the city’s documents on the project.
Project to cost nearly $4M
City staff members can begin the bidding process, now that the council has approved the plan. The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.7 million.
Construction is expected to last until September of this year.
