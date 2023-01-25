  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee moves ahead on $3.7M revamp of Gum Springs Park

Baseball fields at Gum Springs Park in Shawnee.

The ballfields at Gum Springs Park in Shawnee will be updated with new dugouts, seats and fencing. File photo.

A final plan to update Shawnee’s Gum Springs Park got quick and unanimous approval from the Shawnee City Council this week.

At their meeting Monday night, councilmembers okayed a capital improvement plan that will make several improvements to the ballfields and walking trails at the nearly 10-acre park at 11524 W. 67th St., just east of Quivira Road.