Healthy meal prep store Lean Kitchen open in Overland Park

Meal prep company Lean Kitchen, which specializes in healthy grab-and-go meals, recently opened its first Johnson County location in Overland Park.
Located at 12070 Blue Valley Parkway, the new store is the franchise’s latest effort in supplying the Kansas City metro with made-from-scratch meals intended to provide a balanced diet.
