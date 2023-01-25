  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Healthy meal prep store Lean Kitchen open in Overland Park

Lean Kitchen to-go meals

Meal prep company Lean Kitchen, which specializes in healthy grab-and-go meals, has recently opened its first Overland Park location near West 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway. Photo via Lean Kitchen.

Meal prep company Lean Kitchen, which specializes in healthy grab-and-go meals, recently opened its first Johnson County location in Overland Park.

Located at 12070 Blue Valley Parkway, the new store is the franchise’s latest effort in supplying the Kansas City metro with made-from-scratch meals intended to provide a balanced diet.

