Salt treats icy roads but poisons the land — What Kansas is doing about it

A Kansas DOT road salter treats I-70 in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation treats Interstate 70 with salt in winter to keep travelers safe. The practice saves lives by preventing accidents, but scientists are looking for alternatives that would reduce pollution in our waterways. Photo courtesy Kansas Department of Transportation.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.