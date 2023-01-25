❄️ JoCo Notes: Snow and ice snarl Wednesday’s start

☁️ Today’s forecast : Snow should taper off this morning, cloudy after that. High: 33, Low: 18

🚨 Happening today

An overnight winter storm is complicating Wednesday’s start for many Johnson Countians.

Most local schools, including the Shawnee Mission and De Soto districts, have canceled classes Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

A full list of closures can be found here.

Local authorities are also cautioning commuters to take it slow this morning, urging drivers to make sure they’re fully gassed up and their cell phones fully charged before heading out.

Be aware of road conditions tonight and into Wednesday. The forecast is calling for rain turning to snow overnight. Remember that the most common cause of crashes during inclement weather is driving too fast for road conditions and following other vehicles too closely. pic.twitter.com/WoJLwOv2fz — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 25, 2023

In Overland Park, snow crews began preparing to treat roads last night. Residents can track snow plows’ progress street-by-street in that city here.

Early Wednesday morning, utility Evergy also reported sporadic power outages, mainly concentrated in northeast Johnson County.

As of 7 a.m., Evergy’s online outage map showed more than 2,000 customers impacted.

The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory lasts until noon Wednesday.

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

The office for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas says a cybercriminal stole nearly $700,000 from the campaign of the Republican, who was reelected in November. [Axios]

of Kansas says a cybercriminal stole nearly $700,000 from the campaign of the Republican, who was reelected in November. [Axios] Agriculture technology firm Farmobile is laying off more than 70 workers based in Leawood. [Kansas City Business Journal]

🐦 Notable tweets

It’s Radon Awareness Week and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has some tips.

Test your home during #RadonAwarenessWeek to find out if you should install a radon reduction system to protect your household from lung cancer. The @EPA recommends installing a system for levels higher than 4pCi/L. Find a Kansas #radon professional: https://t.co/ovluV6KMaL pic.twitter.com/IK7cLXhZ7G — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) January 23, 2023

A long-anticipated statue of Wild Bill Hickok by artist Maretta Kennedy was moved into place near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Road on Tuesday.