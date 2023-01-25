  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: More than 80 JCPRD summer camps offer variety of unique experiences for ages 3 to 17

Participants in Museum Explorers Camp model some vintage clothing while standing in front of the Johnson County Museum’s All-Electric House. This is just one of more than 80 camps being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District this summer.

By David Markham

JCPRD’s 2023 summer camps are now online at JCPRD.com/camps. Camp registrations begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Printed copies of the camp guide are being mailed today (Jan. 25) to people who have registered for a JCPRD program in the past two years, and will available after Jan. 27 at JCPRD facilities and Johnson County libraries.