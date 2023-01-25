Evelyn Joan Wynne

Evelyn was born on May 19, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO to William and Julia Kobett. She attended St. James Parish elementary school. She then attended the all-female Convent of the Sacred Heart high school in St. Joseph. She went on to her chosen career in nursing, graduating from the St. Joseph School of Nursing. Her training began at a psychiatric hospital in St. Louis.

Evelyn worked as a licensed pediatric nurse in her neighborhood clinic from 1969 to 2000. She was licensed for 50 years. Evelyn even volunteered in the health room at St. Catherine’s parish school. Evelyn was very involved in church life and was a devout Catholic with a special love for our Blessed Mother. She was a longtime member of the Rosary Makers at St. Matthews and St. Catherine’s.

Evelyn was beloved by family and friends alike. She affected the lives of everyone she came in contact with and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, parents, daughter Barbara, and brothers William and Donald Kobett.

She is survived by sons Thomas (Kathleen) of Kansas City, Lawrence (James Bay) of Prairie Village, and grandchildren Barbara and Thomas Wynne, many nieces and nephews and friend and longtime helper, Judith Raynor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, the Barbara Wynne Memorial Fund in the biology department at Rockhurst University, or a charity of choice.

Funeral to be held at Curé of Ars Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023 with visitation at 9:00 AM. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:15 AM, immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO.