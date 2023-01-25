Celebrate game day with Old Shawnee Pizza

If you are either watching the game at home or heading out to Arrowhead, we are your game-day pizza place for carry-out or delivery. Even more than just traditional pizza, we are known for our famous Crab Rangoon Pizza, our special Keto Pizza and our addictive salads and pasta.

Old Shawnee Pizza has been voted best pizza in Kansas City since 1969. The restaurant started in 1969 by Joe Walker, an insurance salesman. Not very much money was coming in and things were really rough for Joe. He was trying to take care of a wife and three young girls. With not much to lose, Joe decided to ask his father, a farmer in southeast Kansas, for a loan of $5,000.00 to open a restaurant in hopes of making a better life for himself and his family.His brother-in-law owned the restaurant franchise that he affiliated himself with. He struggled, saved, and finally opened a pizza restaurant in Shawnee, Kansas on Nieman Road in the old McAnany home in May of 1969. After many successful years at this location, Joe decided it was time to move to a bigger building of his own in Shawnee. Three restaurants later, the rest is delicious history.