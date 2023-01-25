  Kyle Palmer  - Accidents

Semi drags car 8 miles on I-435 in JoCo, driver in hospital

Photo credit Alex Schmidt. Used under a Creative Commons license via Shutterstock.

A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a semitruck dragged the car she was driving nearly eight miles on Interstate 435.

Police responded to I-435 and Lackman Rd.

  • Police were called to the scene near I-435 and Lackman Road at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins.
  • Responding officers found a silver Kia compact car stuck under the rear passenger side of the trailer, Robbins said.
  • The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman, was conscious and taking to a local hospital for evaluation.
  • The semitruck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Robbins.

Initial collision occurred near State Line

  • Investigators determined the two vehicles initially crashed together on the westbound on-ramp of I-435 at State Line Rd.
  • Police believe the semi was crossing westbound, and the Kia was traveling southbound on State Line when the smaller car collided with the semi.
  • The Kia struck the rear of the trailer and somehow became connected to the semi.

More info being sought

  • Leawood Police say anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact tips@leawood.org or call 913-642-7700.

