Semi drags car 8 miles on I-435 in JoCo, driver in hospital

A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a semitruck dragged the car she was driving nearly eight miles on Interstate 435.

Police responded to I-435 and Lackman Rd.

Police were called to the scene near I-435 and Lackman Road at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins.

Responding officers found a silver Kia compact car stuck under the rear passenger side of the trailer, Robbins said.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman, was conscious and taking to a local hospital for evaluation.

The semitruck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Robbins.

Initial collision occurred near State Line

Investigators determined the two vehicles initially crashed together on the westbound on-ramp of I-435 at State Line Rd.

Police believe the semi was crossing westbound, and the Kia was traveling southbound on State Line when the smaller car collided with the semi.

The Kia struck the rear of the trailer and somehow became connected to the semi.

More info being sought