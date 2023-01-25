  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Bruce Allan Rogers

Bruce Allan Rogers, 61, passed away from natural causes, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Born, Bruce Allan Fowler, on June 12, 1961, in Wichita, Kansas, Bruce was adopted at the age of 6, by Bill and Elaine Rogers, of Olathe, Kansas. He was welcomed as the second to the oldest of 5 children.