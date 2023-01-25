Bruce Allan Rogers

Born, Bruce Allan Fowler, on June 12, 1961, in Wichita, Kansas, Bruce was adopted at the age of 6, by Bill and Elaine Rogers, of Olathe, Kansas. He was welcomed as the second to the oldest of 5 children.

Bruce grew up in Olathe, Kansas, where he attended Olathe High School, graduating in 1979. He worked as a carpenter for over 25 years and was an accomplished framer. He was especially talented at reading blueprints and that talent poured over into his hobby of assembling intricate 3D puzzles. Bruce spent the final 2 years of his life, working at Vestcom in New Century, Kansas.

Bruce was a devout KC Chiefs fan and a proud KU Jayhawks fan. He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a reliable friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Bruce is survived by his father, Bill Rogers of Wellsville, Kansas; siblings Tami (Larry) Lucas of Edmond, Oklahoma, Anita Rogers of Wellsville, Kansas, Alan Rogers of Hutchinson, Kansas, Angela (Jason) Wright of Olathe, Kansas, and his biological sisters; Teri Nolan of Binghamton, NY, Kim Colclasure and Brenda Youngblood of Benton, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his Mother, Ethel “Elaine” Rogers.