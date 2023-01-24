  Roxie Hammill  - Prairie Village

Plan to remake downtown Shawnee liquor store includes ‘signature’ restaurant

The Merigold retail center near downtown Shawnee remade with a restaurant.

Plans are in the works that would give a major makeover to a key part of Shawnee’s downtown, possibly landing the city a “class A” sit-down restaurant in a building that now houses an aging liquor store.

The Shawnee City Council gave its okay Monday night for city staff to begin negotiating terms of a financial incentive agreement that would be used to transform the aging Merigold Retail Liquor/Cigar Outlet at 5919 Nieman Road.