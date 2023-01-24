Overland Park small businesses get new shot of COVID-19 relief

Several small local businesses in Overland Park are set to receive a new round of federal pandemic relief money.
On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted to increase its Small Business Grant Program by $250,000 in order to help an additional set of nine small businesses that have faced difficulties over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
