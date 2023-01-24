  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park small businesses get new shot of COVID-19 relief

A small business in downtown Overland Park

The Overland Park City Council voted to increase its Small Business Grant Program by $250,000 to help support businesses facing hardships caused by COVID-19. File photo.

Several small local businesses in Overland Park are set to receive a new round of federal pandemic relief money.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted to increase its Small Business Grant Program by $250,000 in order to help an additional set of nine small businesses that have faced difficulties over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

