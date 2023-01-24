Obituaries Jan 24, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Jan. 20-23 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 20-23, 2023. Vera L. (Conn) Goebel John Reed Thiessen Frank A. Young Tom Hugh Alfaro Milagros “Mila” Argosino John Guy Cisternino Darlene Sharon Franks Duard E. Green Jr. Donald Knowles Ethel June Nielsen Mason Dean Ormsby Suzanne Acuff Rhodes Joy Ann Scheunemann Craig Stallwitz Ramona Flora “Toni” Winters Nevelda “Koko” Burns Constance “Connie” Krautblatt Dr. Gary Lee D’Spain James Ward “Jim” Clevenger David “Dave” Wayne Graham Patricia Lynn “Tricia” Vaughn Sharon L. Forbach Jeanette L. Gerlach Vicki Bruner Louvier James Michael Mahoney Kenneth “Mac” McKinney
