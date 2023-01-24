Judy Ann Knapp, 72 of Grain Valley, MO passed away at her residence on January 19, 2023.

Judy spent most of her life in Independence, MO. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, sister, and Aunt. She enjoyed living the lake life at her cabin at the lake of the Ozarks. She loved flowers, gardening and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Christina Knapp and Chad Knapp (Stacy) of Grain Valley MO, her two Grandchildren Cody Knapp of Independence and Ericka Baker (Chris) of R