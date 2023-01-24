John “Jack” Edward Carter

John Edward Carter, better known as “Jack,” passed away January 15, 2023 at 9:37 pm surrounded by his family. He made 74 revolutions around the Sun and in those years, he continuously touched the lives of all who knew him. He left behind a legacy of love, devotion, and service to others.

For those wishing to pay their respects, his family will hold a Celebration of Life at 2pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Northland Reformed Church. 2901 N.W. Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, Mo. 64164.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Carter (1997) and Kathryn A. Carter (2003) brother, James Parrot Carter (2018) and wife Cecilia C. Carter (2020).

He married the love of his life, Cecilia C. Thomas on May 28th, 1971. Among many things, their legacy will be remembered and carried on by many, including their 4 children, Kelly A. (Rodney) Kraus, Angela S. (Brent) O’Donnell, Chasity C. (Jimmy) Krueger, Kevin M. Carter and their 10 grandchildren (Crystal, Zach, Abby, Casey, Brady, Rosemary, Dylan, Olivia, Sophia and Sasha) along with 1 great grandchild. (Nicholas)

He was well known for his goofy sense of “dad” humor, never afraid to make himself the punchline of his jokes. The amusement of others, family or strangers, was his delight. From saying “Merry Christmas” to all the trick-or-treaters who could come by the house on Halloween to taking his oldest Kelly, to her 1st rock concert (AC/DC) when she was 13 years old. He was the “fun dad”, but his children knew he could be the “tough as nails” dad when we knew our behavior earned us a “come to Jesus” moment.

You wouldn’t know it by looking at him but he had a great talent for baking. For instance, his chocolate malts were amazing, his grandkids devoured his chocolate chip pancakes, and his famous pecan pie was a go to for his sweet tooth.

“With or Without You” by U2, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, “Turdy Point Buck” by Bananas at Large, and “That’s My Job” by Conway Twitty were some of his favorite songs and will always be associated with him every time they are played.

As his kids, our memories are endless. Kelly, Chasity and Kevin enjoyed working with him at Carter Glass. Angie and her husband Brent will always remember how their fear was turned to hope 31 years ago with the birth of their 1st child who gave Jack the moniker (Gaga) that would be carried on by all his grandchildren and great-grandchild. The most important things in his world were his family, who’s his love for became stronger as each day passed.

As Gaga, his grandchildren made his heart grow each and every time he was in their presence. He was loved by all of them and active in all of their lives. From plays, musicals, and sports, he was always there enjoying every second he could of their talents. Their overnight stays at Gaga and Grandmas were legendary. Taking them swimming, fishing with them, enjoying time at the parks, Gaga loved it all. He took great pride in his grandchildren. Being their Gaga made him feel blessed beyond all the world could offer.

Jack attended and graduated from St. Joseph Grade and High school. Jack spent most of his working career with his brothers and a cousin, at Carter Glass Company, a family-owned business in Downtown Kansas City. He was close to all his employees, knew them all on a first name basis and treated them as equals and part of his extended family. He always worked to bring out the best in everyone and had a genuine emotional attachment to each person he met.

Although he would never take credit for it, through his sobriety of over 38 years, helped countless people. He believed they helped him more than he ever helped them, but in most cases that role was reversed. He was actively involved in helping others right up to his end and he spent many years volunteering at Clay County Jail to help others in addiction recovery. He believed in 2nd chances for all and fought for the good he believed existed in everyone no matter their history.

He knew he wasn’t perfect, but he lived his motto “Suit up and show up.” His son, Kevin says, “I am one of those he helped and if I became half the man he was, I will have accomplished something in my life.”

His memory will never fade, as so, many will carry it on. He would want all of you to know that he will always be with you, love you, and cherish having known you. He will be greatly missed, but he would humbly and humorously ask that we not make a fuss over him. To that we would say, “You’re too great of a man to not fuss over.” We WILL celebrate you and always love you.