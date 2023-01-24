JoCo Notes: Snow headed for KC, Johnson County

☁️ Today’s forecast : Cloudy all day with snow expected to start later this evening. Up to 1-3″ possible. High: 36, Low: 29.

🚨 Happening today

Johnson County is bracing for a new winter storm, along with the rest of the Kansas City region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning at 6 p.m Tuesday and lasting through noon on Wednesday.

A wintry mix is expected to start falling in the area Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. with a full transition to snow by around 9 p.m.

The NWS is forecasting a total snow accumulation of between one and three inches by Wednesday.

A winter storm will affect the region tonight into Wednesday. Slick road conditions are likely for the Wednesday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/O78wAbZVC0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 24, 2023

Forecasters warn that the Wednesday morning commute could be impacted by the storm.

The NWS urges caution while driving, encouraging drivers to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles around you.

🗓️ Public meetings Tuesday

Leawood Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Planning Commission, 5:45 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa City Council Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Blue Valley North’s girls’ basketball team, currently ranked No. 1 in the metro area, was named the Hy-Vee Team of the Week. [Fox 4]

girls’ basketball team, currently ranked No. 1 in the metro area, was named the Hy-Vee Team of the Week. [Fox 4] Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog declared Monday “Ed Eilert Day,” in honor of the city’s former mayor who recently stepped down as Johnson County chair. [Overland Park]

🐦 Notable tweets

It’s bulky item pickup week in Mission.

📣This week is January Bulky Item Pickup!

Monday, Jan. 23 – Friday, Jan. 27. Please also see the remaining scheduled dates for 2023. ♻️Follow the link to learn more about bulky item guidelines and other trash service info: https://t.co/RRcetrqbjR pic.twitter.com/B6830d9x0M — City of Mission, KS (@CityofMissionKS) January 23, 2023

Local nonprofit SevenDays stopped by the Blue Valley High campus after racist and antisemitic graffiti was found on the school’s football stadium earlier this month.

Thank you SevenDays for the Kindness Basket shared with @bvhs_tigers last week. We are thankful for the work you do to make our community stronger and more cohesive. #givesevendays #Betheripple pic.twitter.com/hCGV9eHRfS — Charles Golden (@BVHgolden) January 22, 2023

An aerial view of the rebuild at Rushton Elementary in Mission.