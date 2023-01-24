  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Jane Hursh

July 22, 1930 – January 21, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Jane Sullivan Hursh, 92, of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2023 holding the hands of her daughter and beloved husband of 66 years, Don Lewis Hursh, 92. She was born on July 22, 1930 to Dr. Henry Bradley Sullivan Sr. and Helen Wed “Nance” Sullivan.